Hollywood Undead Go Livestream

After the last DECEMBER's HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD HOUSE PARTY, the L.A. rockers will present, with DANNY WIMMER, "UNDEAD UNHINGED," FRIDAY, APRIL 30th at 4p PT/7p ET, and will be available on VOD for 72 hours.



UNDEAD UNHINGED promises the band performing its hits, deep cuts, special guests, never-before-performed tracks, and a very special selection of songs performed in an "unexpected" way.



Said the band's CHARLIE SCENE, “This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time. It’s exciting to take some songs you wrote years ago and play them a new way. As soon as I heard the first note, I knew it was going to be special”



The event is now on sale at www.HollywoodUndeadLive.com with a variety of packages ranging from standard tickets to bundles with stream exclusive T-shirts, hoodies, autographed posters and a limited number of virtual meet & greet packages (accompanied by a keepsake video). Early bird prices start at $15 for the program, with prices increasing the week of show.



In addition, fans can watch the original HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD HOUSE PARTY on VOD up until the APRIL 30th event or purchase HOUSE PARTY LOST & FOUND special packages that include the VOD and two mystery items (one wearable and one accessory).

« back to Net News