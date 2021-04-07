Cutter Will Team With Rick McNeal

WOODWARD RADIO GROUP Classic Rock WAPL/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI has named sister station Active Rock WZOR (RAZOR 94.7)/APPLETON, WI MD/Afternoon personality CUTTER as their new Morning show co-host replacing LEN NELSON, who was terminated last month (NET NEWS 3/10) after his suspension for public comments on his FACEBOOK page about the death of radio talk-host RUSH LIMBAUGH. CUTTER will team with RICK MCNEAL who has been the co-host of the WAPL morning show since the late '80s.

CUTTER told ALL ACCESS, “I’ve been listening to this station since I was old enough to turn on the radio and to be a part of it’s legacy is just an incredible feeling. Now to host the morning show? I’m at a loss for words, but don’t worry I’ll get them back in time for the show. It is an absolute honor to host this show and to take it into the future.”

CUTTER will move into his new co-host position after MEMORIAL DAY, and will assist in the search for his replacement as WZOR afternoon host and WZOR/WAPL Music Director. WOODWARD RADIO GROUP is accepting applications for the full-time WZOR afternoon drive and Music Director position so if you think you're ready to Rock RAZOR 94.7/104.7, apply here.

« see more Net News