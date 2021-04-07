Robyn Stimac

MINNEAPOLIS-based RCA RECORDS promotion rep ROBYN STIMAC and the label have parted ways as her position has been eliminated and ROBYN is looking for her next opportunity.

STIMAC told ALL ACCESS, "I had a great time at RCA. I've got 20 years experience in record promotion at ARISTA RECORDS, JIVE RECORDS, and most recently the last 13 years in the MIDWEST at RCA RECORDS. I've also got experience in the SOUTHEAST and NORTHWEST regions. Please reach out with your record promotion or industry opportunities as I want to keep active."

Reach ROBYN here, or call her at (773) 459-6663.

