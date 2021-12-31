Smith Stepping Down

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH is stepping down from the organization's top post as of DECEMBER 31, 2021, and COO CURTIS LEGEYT will take over as Pres./CEO on JANUARY 1st. SMITH, the former Senator from OREGON who joined the NAB in NOVEMBER 2009, will transition to what the NAB terms "an advisory and advocacy role" through DECEMBER 31, 2024.

SMITH, in a video sent to members, said, “It has been my great honor to give the lion’s roar for broadcasters -- those who run into the storm, those who stand firm in chaos to hear the voice of the people, those who hold to account the powerful -- and to stand with those of the fourth estate who have the hearts of public servants.”

NAB Joint Board of Directors Chairman and HEARST TELEVISION Pres. JORDAN WERTLIEB said, “GORDON is the ultimate statesman, bringing people together from both sides of the aisle to discuss ideas, find common ground and lead NAB to success on countless fronts. On behalf of the leadership of NAB, we extend our sincere gratitude for more than a decade of service to the broadcast industry. We look forward to continuing to work with Gordon and benefiting from his guidance for years to come.”

“I am also delighted to share that NAB is in the enviable position of having cultivated top talent within the organization to provide for a smooth and stable transition in leadership,” added WERTLIEB. “CURTIS LEGEYT has the utmost confidence of the NAB leadership and staff to lead our association into the future.”

“I am honored and humbled to be named the next leader of this great organization,” said LEGEYT. “To represent the broadcast industry and the local stations that bind our communities together in a moment of such tremendous change across the media landscape is a privilege. Our stations’ role in communities across this country has never been more important, and I look forward to working every day to ensure their ability to grow and thrive.”

