UMG has named ROBBERT BARUCH SVP/Public Affairs, EUROPE. The position is newly created and BARUCH moves into his new gig effective MAY 1st. BARUCH will be based in UMG's HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS office and report to UMG EVP/Public Affairs ERIC BERMAN.

BERMAN commented, "We are very pleased to welcome ROBBERT to UMG in this important senior position. With his deep experience in the European political arena, his creativity and his broad network – built over a lifetime of engagement in European affairs – ROBBERT will play a significant role in our growing operations in the NETHERLANDS."

BARUCH comes to UMG from the DUTCH collective management society for composers and music publishers, BUMA/STEMRA. BARUCH spent nine years there, most recently as Manager/Public Affairs.

