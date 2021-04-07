iHEARTMEDIA and FOX released the nominees for the 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, airing from THE DOLBY THEATRE in LOS ANGELES on FOX THURSDAY, MAY 27th from 8-10p (ET) and tape-delayed in the Pacific time zone. The event also will be heard on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations nationwide and on the iHEARTRADIO app.

Artists receiving multiple nominations include: 24KGOLDN, AC/DC, AJR, ALL TIME LOW, ARIANA GRANDE, BAD BUNNY, BEYONCÉ, BILLIE EILISH, BLACKBEAR, BLACKPINK, BLAKE SHELTON, BTS, CALIBRE 50, CARDI B, CHARLIE PUTH, CHRIS BROWN, CHRISTIAN NODAL, DABABY, DOJA CAT, DRAKE, DUA LIPA, FUTURE, GABBY BARRETT, H.E.R., HARRY STYLES, J BALVIN, JHENÉ AIKO, JP SAXE, JUSTIN BIEBER, KAROL G, LADY GAGA, LUKE BRYAN, LUKE COMBS, MALUMA, MAREN MORRIS, MEGAN THEE STALLION, OZUNA, OZZY OSBOURNE, POP SMOKE, POST MALONE, RODDY RICCH, SHAWN MENDES, SNOH AALEGRA, SUMMER WALKER, SURF MESA, TAYLOR SWIFT, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, THE WEEKND, TWENTY ONE PILOTS and YOUNG THUG.

See all the nominees here.

“The iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS is a true awards show recognizing the artists and songs fans have listened to and loved all year long,” said iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “We are excited to be continuing our partnership with FOX on this unforgettable evening of music and stories.”

“We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” said Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. “This year’s awards will be a can’t-miss music event. We are looking forward to celebrating these top artists and their accomplishments, especially after a year that brought unprecedented challenges to the music industry and live events."

« see more Net News