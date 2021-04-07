Virk

Another former ESPN personality is joining DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA with the announcement that ADNAN VIRK will be a regular contributor and will bring his "CINEPHILE" movie podcast to the LE BATARD & FRIENDS podcast network, starting in JULY. VIRK, a frequent guest on "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," spent nine years at ESPN and since 2019 has been appearing on SKIPPER's DAZN, MLB NETWORK, and NHL NETWORK.

“I’ve been told by people who know such things that ADNAN VIRK has as much range as anyone in broadcasting, but I’ve simply never liked him,” joked LE BATARD in a press release. “That polish and happy energy is annoying and... what? We did what?!? What do you ‘mean’ we hired him? How did he breach MEADOWLARK security? How was this done without my knowledge?”



“I’ve had the amazing fortune to have JOHN SKIPPER as my boss at ESPN, DAZN and now MEADOWLARK,” said VIRK. “Clearly the third time is the charm and I’ve long enjoyed JOHN’s ambition, erudition and sense of humor.



“As for DAN, his boorish behavior in the midst of my infiltration of his show has now ceased as he has capitulated to the ADNAN Army and realizes resistance is futile. I look forward to climbing aboard his pirate ship and joining forces with one of the most creative, original and fearless voices in sports media.”



“ADNAN is a unique talent -- the kind of broadcaster who can thrive in any sport and in any environment,” said SKIPPER. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to welcome a friend who offers a diverse voice and shares our desire to create high-quality content that pushes beyond the boundaries of sports.”

