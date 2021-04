Nominees Revealed

The SOURCE NASHVILLE "18th Annual SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards" will be held virtually this year, and will posthumously induct 20 female trailblazers. The ceremony will resume in person on AUGUST 23rd, 2022. More details on the induction ceremony will be released in the coming weeks.

The 2021 inductees are:

MARY REEVES DAVIS (JIM REEVES ENTERPRISES)

DALE FRANKLIN (LEADERSHIP MUSIC, THE GRATEFUL DEAD, NEW RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE)

ANN TANT (LOWERY MUSIC GROUP, RCA RECORDS ATLANTA, ANN'S PROMOTION SERVICES, MERCURY RECORDS NASHVILLE)

ANNE “OPRY ANNIE” BOATMAN (NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE, GRAND OLE OPRY, THE NASHVILLE NETWORK)

SUE BREWER (MARY SUE BERRY) (honorary member/NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, WEBB PIERCE, MUSIC CITY NEWS, WAYLON JENNINGS FAN CLUB)

BOBETTE DUDLEY (COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION)

SHARON EAVES (FAN CLUBHOUSE, LLC)

JEANNIE GHENT (ABC RECORDS, MANDRELL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, THE CANNONS)

TERESA L."TUTTIE" JACKSON (HIGH SEAS MUSIC, BIGGER PICTURE GROUP, MORAINE MUSIC GROUP)

VIVIAN KEITH (SHELBY SINGLETON ENTERPRISES, SURE FIRE MUSIC, WIL-HELM AGENCY)

NIKKI MITCHELL (WAYLON JENNINGS MUSIC, NIKKI MITCHELL FOUNDATION)

CLAUDIA MIZE (WARNER BROS. RECORDS, MERCURY RECORDS)

SYLVIA RICHEY (AFM, TAMMY WYNETTE ENTERPRISES, GEORGE RICHEY PRODUCTIONS)

JANET RICKMAN (POLYGRAM-MERCURY/NASHVILLE, MERCURY RECORDS NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, MCA NASHVILLE)

FAYE ANTHONY SMITH (BMI-NASHVILLE/NEW YORK)

JOYCE TRIPLETT (RCA RECORDS, HAROLD SHEDD)

BARBARA TURNER (THE NASHVILLE NETWORK (TNN), GAYLORD ENTERTAINMENT)

DOROTHY WRIGHT (GAYLORD ENTERTAINMENT, WSM RADIO, WSM-TV, GRAND OLE OPRY)

MARGARET WRIGHT (COLUMBIA RECORDING STUDIOS, MERCURY STUDIO)

JEAN ZIMMERMAN (EPIC RECORDS, independent producer, SINGME MUSIC)

SOURCE Hall of Fame inductees are nominated and inducted based upon peer recommendations, biographies, accomplishments, reputation, the number of years each individual has worked within the entertainment industry, and level of community involvement.

