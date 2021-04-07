Inaugural Expo Set

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE artists JORDAN DAVIS, TRAVIS DENNING and CAYLEE HAMMACK have been booked to perform at the inaugural DUCKS UNLIMITED EXPO (DUX), set for FRIDAY, JUNE 25th through SUNDAY, JUNE 27th at TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY in FORT WORTH. They will be joined by a headliner to be named later. The event’s Music Village will also feature performances from fellow UMG Country artists CB30, BOY NAMED BANJO, CATIE OFFERMAN, PRISCILLA BLOCK, ADAM HAMBRICK and KYLIE MORGAN.

“We are thrilled to have these Country music artists be a part of our inaugural DUCK JAM,” said DUCKS UNLIMITED CEO ADAM PUTNAM. “Our goal is for DUCK JAM and the Music Village to enhance a first-class DUX experience while also showcasing some of today’s best new musicians.”

The expo will also include exhibitions, conservation and educational seminars and demonstrations of the latest outdoor skills and know-how from industry experts and company representatives in the spots of archery, fishing, off-roading, ATV/UTVing, biking and more. Ticket information is at DuckExpo.com/tickets.

« see more Net News