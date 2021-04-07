Anstett (l) and Manker (r)

COOPER ANSTETT and ANTHONY MANKER have launched artist management firm GROUP PROJECTS. The company will provide growth strategies for independent artists, including its current roster of Country artist/songwriter JOSH KERR, Pop artists JAKE SCOTT and JOSIE DUNNE (the latter in partnership with RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT) and Flamenco dance duo PACO VERSAILLES.

Before establishing GROUP PROJECTS, ANSTETT worked with artist management firm STARSTRUCK ENTERTAINMENT leading digital strategy for artists including BLAKE SHELTON, KELLY CLARKSON, HUNTER HAYES and more. In 2019, he also co-founded L.A-based mental fitness and mobile meditation studio ZENSTOP.

"I couldn’t be more excited for the year our roster has ahead," said ANSTETT. "Through dedication, consistency, and patience we want to showcase the power of a strategy that is not looking for home runs, but rather base hits that ultimately lead to greater discovery and growth.”



GROUP PROJECTS Co-founder and Partner MANKER previously held the position of VP of Artist Development at STARSTRUCK. As the head of the company's in-house independent record label, he worked with various artists, including CAROLINE KOLE, JOHN KING, CALE DODDS, EMILY ANN ROBERTS and MAGGIE ROSE.

"The name GROUP PROJECTS is born out of our belief that the best work isn't accomplished alone," said MANKER. "COOPER and I work collaboratively with our artists and thrive on shared ideas, open dialogue, and healthy competition. We're beyond excited and grateful to work with these incredible and talented artists."

The company was initially founded in 2019 as BVA, and had been operating under that name until recently. Following MANKER's departure from STARSTRUCK this past FEBRUARY, he joined forces with ANSTETT to rebrand the company and add new artists, officially launching GROUP PROJECTS.

