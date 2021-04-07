Bahl

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WTMM (104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY has named 2020 QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY graduate and hockey broadcaster DAN BAHL as the station's new Brand Manager and afternoon co-host.

BAHL, who fills the slot left vacant by the exit of TOM GOZLOWSKI in JANUARY, will co-host 3-7p (ET) with JEFF LEVACK, effective APRIL 19th.

BAHL said, "I am extremely honored and excited to join 104.5 THE TEAM and the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA family. I am really looking forward to having great debates and conversations with JEFF LEVACK and the 104.5 THE TEAM listeners, as well as strengthening the brand on-air, online, and across social media."

LEVACK said, "DAN is going to be a great addition and I am looking forward to crushing PM drive together for years to come."

Dir. of Content MATTY JEFF added, "we are thrilled to welcome DAN to the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA local team here in ALBANY. DAN's leadership, acumen across all platforms, and passion for sports will broaden the reach of the great local on-air and digital content we create daily on 104.5 THE TEAM."

