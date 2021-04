Cat Kreidich (Photo: LinkedIn)

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE is reporting that ADA WORLDWIDE EVP CAT KREIDICH is upped to President. KREIDICH, who was named EVP of ADA WORLDWIDE in MARCH 2021, will report to WARNER RECORDED MUSIC CEO MAX LOUSADA. KREIDICH succeeds ELIAH SETON who exits the company.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.

