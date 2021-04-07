Osboune and Beacher

KELLY OSBOURNE is teaming with JEFF BEACHER, who produced the "BEACHER'S MADHOUSE" live variety show in LAS VEGAS and HOLLYWOOD, for a new podcast for LIVEXLIVE's PODCASTONE. “THE KELLY OSBOURNE AND JEFF BEACHER SHOW” will debut on MAY 4th as a podcast and video series produced at the HOLLYWOOD ROOSEVELT HOTEL, with DONNY DAVIS, a featured performer in "BEACHER'S MADHOUSE," as a regular co-host. OSBOURNE and BEACHER worked together when OSBOURNE served as Creative Director of "BEACHER'S MADHOUSE."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, “KELLY and JEFF together are a showstopping dynamic. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to PODCASTONE and know that their show will be destination programming for podcast audiences.”

