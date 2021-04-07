Available For Radio

BARSTOOL SPORTS’ “PICKS CENTRAL” daily sports betting podcast is going into broadcast radio syndication via WESTWOOD ONE.

The daily show is hosted by BRANDON WALKER along with a rotation of hosts from BARSTOOL's roster of personalities, including founder DAVE "EL PRESIDENTE" PORTNOY and "PARDON MY TAKE" co-host DAN "BIG CAT" KATZ. The show will be fed weekdays 3-4p (ET) and is available for delayed broadcast.

