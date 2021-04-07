Christensen

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS has upped SCOTT CHRISTENSEN to VP/Market Mgr. for its TWIN PORTS markets, DULUTH/SUPERIOR. CHRISTENSEN succeeds former VP/Market Mgr. SHAWN SKRAMSTAD, who retired in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/24).

The seven station cluster includes Country KTCO, Classic Country KDKE, Classic Rock KQDS, AC KDAL-F, News-Talk WDSM, Talk KDAL-A and Sports WDUL.

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS CEO/Pres. DUKE WRIGHT commented, "I am pleased to announce SCOTT CHRISTENSEN is named our DULUTH, MN Vice President and Market Manager, effective immediately. I know that nothing will stop him from fulfilling the successful vision he has for the DULUTH/SUPERIOR market."

CHRISTENSEN, who was born and raised in DULUTH added, "I appreciate the opportunity to work for DUKE and the amazing leadership team at MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS. I have learned a lot over the past four years, and look to grow the DULUTH market. We have an amazing team and this will be a great year."

