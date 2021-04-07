Team For New Program

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT has teamed with STEM KIDS NYC to the STEM KIDS NYC X SONY MUSIC LEADERSHIP PROGRAM, to promote diversity in the STEM field and increase visibility of the various STEM career paths in music. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

The program seeks to get students the foundational skills to inspire pursuit of a STEM career in music and to close the gap in STEM education for underserved youth.

STEM KIDS NYC Founder and Exec. Dir. YVONNE THEVENOT, M.Ed. commented, "The partnership with SONY MUSIC is an exciting one indeed, and I’m thrilled that such a noteworthy company as SONY MUSIC walks the talk in enabling youth to tap into learning current technologies that support the work of music artists we love, but also that help to prepare our youth for their futures in tech."

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT EVP and Head, Business and Legal Affairs, Global Digital Business JEFF WALKER added, "We are inspired by the work that STEM KIDS NYC is doing to fill the curriculum gap in schools serving populations that are underrepresented and underserved in the STEM fields. This partnership was initiated as part of SONY MUSIC’s ongoing commitment to racial and social justice which includes providing future music professionals with educational resources to succeed in next generation careers."

