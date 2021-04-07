Sold

MOUNTAIN WIRELESS, INC. is selling Oldies-News-Talk WSKW-A (LEGACY 1160) and AC WFMX (MIX 107.9)/SKOWHEGAN, ME and Classic Country WCTB (CRUISIN COUNTRY 93.5)/FAIRFIELD, ME to J. HANSON COMPANY, INC. for $1.8 million. The buyer has operated the stations under an LMA since 2007.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were COMMON FREQUENCY, INC. (KHCF/MORGAN HILL, CA, temporary facility after losing site) and CHERRY CREEK RADIO's CCR-WESCOAST IV, LLC (KPQ-F/WENATCHEE, WA, reduced power due to transmission line issues).

