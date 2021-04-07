Marvel

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with singer/songwriter KENDELL MARVEL. In addition to his own career as an artist, MARVEL has had songs cut by Country artists including CHRIS STAPLETON, BLAKE SHELTON, BROTHERS OSBORNE, JAKE OWEN, GEORGE STRAIT, JAMEY JOHNSON, LEE ANN WOMACK, AARON WATSON, GARY ALLAN and more.

“As songwriter and as an artist, KENDELL represents the very core of Country music," said CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP/A&R BRAD KENNARD. "His way of writing about life’s raw truths, heartache and pain, life, love, and having a good dang time, is what it’s all about. After admiring his work for years, I’m thrilled that we get the chance to work with him.”

“I’m fired up to be joining the diverse roster of writers and artists that make up the CONCORD family," said MARVEL. "I’ve known BRAD KENNARD for the better part of 15 years, and look forward to working with him and his crew."

