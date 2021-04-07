Now On SRN

HILLSDALE COLLEGE's weekly conservative talk show and podcast "THE RADIO FREE HILLSDALE HOUR" is now available via the SALEM RADIO NETWORK.

Host and HILLSDALE COLLEGE noncommercial WRFH-LP/HILLSDALE, MI GM SCOT BERTRAM said, “We're thrilled to be able to offer the program through SALEM and give radio stations another option for airing the show. Talk radio listeners already know HILLSDALE by reputation, but this is an opportunity to hear more directly from the College's faculty, staff, alumni, and others.”

