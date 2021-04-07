New reporters

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SUMMITMEDIA WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF)/KNOXVILLE, TN and iHEARTMEDIA KTGX (1061 THE TWISTER)/TULSA, OK, both of which have been added to the MEDIABASE Published Country station panel. The moves are effective with the airplay week of APRIL 18th-24th, and were based on NIELSEN AUDIO results primarily from the fall 2020 survey period.

These changes will be updated on the site by the evening of FRIDAY, APRIL 23rd. The first add date will be MONDAY, APRIL 26th.

