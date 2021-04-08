XSET & Ozuna Form Partnership

Multi-award-winning PUERTO RICAN singer/songwriter OZUNA announced TUESDAY (4/6), a new partnership with gaming organization XSET, making him the first LATIN artist Esports team owner.

In the coming weeks and months, OZUNA and XSET will embark on several significant business initiatives, including gaming, content creation, NFT’s, and merch drops.

OZUNA has received numerous accolades and recognitions, including winning the 2020 BMI Latin Award for Contemporary Song of the Year with “Taki Taki” and then again just this year, winning BMI’s Contemporary Latin Songwriter, for the second time. He has developed a devoted global following of over 43 million fans across social media worldwide, and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in URBANO music, like DADDY YANKEE and NICKY JAM, as well as such globally acclaimed megastars as DJ SNAKE, CARDI B, SELENA GOMEZ, POST MALONE, JENNIFER LOPEZ, SNOOP DOGG, TYGA, and SIA, among many others. OZUNA has appeared in major films, including the recently released TOM & JERRY, and will be seen in the upcoming F9 (FAST AND FURIOUS 9).

A joint statement said, "Not only did OZUNA’s musical talent and film work attract XSET, his natural entrepreneurial instinct, vibrant creativity, and sweeping vision for international gaming lifestyle was a major factor in cementing this partnership."

XSET is a company committed to diversity and equality and it's mission includes elevating representation of communities of color, women, and all gamers who have their own unique style and swagger. OZUNA is equally committed to the same, making their partnership a natural fit.

OZUNA said, “I’ve always loved gaming and with the worldwide explosion of gaming culture, it was important for me to be one of the first movers - both from an ownership perspective and on the talent side. The mixture of music and gaming is only going to get bigger and together with XSET, I’m happy to be leading the way.”

XSET CEO and co-founder, GREG SELKOE added, “When we first started talking to OZUNA and his team, I was blown away by their incredible, multi-pronged approach to business. Beyond OZUNA’s incredible musical talent, his vitality, exuberance for life and desire to bring his love of gaming to global LATIN culture makes him an ideal embodiment of XSET’s ethos. We are so honored and pleased OZUNA has chosen XSET as his team and gaming family.”

