Partnership With Touring Professional Alliance To Benefit Bay Area Music Pros

ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT and TOURING PROFFESIONALS ALLIANCE KITCHEN announced a partnership WEDNESDAY (4/7), to benefit SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Music Professionals. Beginning TUESDAY, APRIL 20, the TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE KITCHEN will operate twice weekly and continue through THURSDAY, MAY 13.

Over the last several months, the TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE KITCHEN has teamed with nationally-renowned chefs and restaurants in leading music cities across the nation to serve chef-prepared, high-quality, take-home meals to live event industry professionals whose work has come to a complete halt due to the pandemic. Through its partnership with ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT, the TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE KITCHEN will expand its scope in the BAY AREA beyond touring industry professionals and provide meals to also include theatrical labor, bartenders, security, catering, staging, sound, lighting and video companies and many more.

ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT estimates that the live entertainment industry employs tens of thousands of BAY AREA residents, the majority of which have been unable to return to their work and craft for more than a year.

JEROME CROOKS, co-founder, TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE said, “We remain hopeful that touring will resume later this year with all the necessary COVID-19 precautions to keep fans, artists and crew safe. While we are all anxious to get back to the work we love, we remain focused on the immediate needs of our touring brothers and sisters who have now been out of work for more than a year. We are grateful to ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT and our BAY AREA restaurant partners that enable us to expand and provide some small measure of relief to music industry crew members.”

MARY CONDE, SVP, ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT, added, "The dedicated professionals who work behind the scenes are the backbone of our business, and we are honored to collaborate with the TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE and contribute to their efforts. Partnering with TOURING PROFESSIONALS ALLIANCE KITCHEN allows us to help our friends, offer support, and a glimmer of hope as our industry comes back to life.”

« see more Net News