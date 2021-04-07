Parton (r) and her Uncle Bill (l)

Condolences to DOLLY PARTON and her family on the loss of her uncle, BILL OWENS, who passed TODAY (4/7) at 85 years old. PARTON shared a special message about him on all of her social media platforms, crediting him for the launch of her career.

"I've lost my beloved Uncle BILL OWENS," she wrote. "I knew my heart would break when he passed, and it did. I'll start this eulogy by saying I wouldn't be here if he hadn't been there. He was there ... there in my young years to encourage me to keep playing my guitar, to keep writing my songs, to keep practicing my singing. And he was there to help build my confidence standing on stage where he was always standing behind me or close beside me with his big ol' red Gretsch guitar.

"He was there to take me around to all of the local shows, got me my first job on the 'CAS WALKER Show,'" she continued. "He took me back and forth to NASHVILLE through the years, walked up and down the streets with me, knocking on doors to get me signed up to labels or publishing companies."

Read her full statement here.

« see more Net News