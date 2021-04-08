Signs With BrandMarket

BRANDMARK AGENCY announced WEDENSDAY (4/7), it has signed ARTIST GROUP INTERNATIONAL (AGI) for exclusive representation. This mark's the first major signing since establishing itself as an independent entity (NET NEWS 3/29).

BRANDMARK will work with AGI to align strategic partnerships, endorsements, tour sponsorships and media opportunities that support the diversity of their roster. Led by Chairman DENNIS ARFA, AGI is a leading live entertainment agency that books an expansive roster of musicians worldwide. Their current roster includes star artists such as BILLY JOEL, METALLICA, ROD STEWART, DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, HALL & OATES, NEIL YOUNG, ELVIS COSTELLO, THE STROKES, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, SMASHING PUMPKINS AND WHY DON'T WE, among many others.

JARRED ARFA, newly elevated COO for AGI, said, “AGI President MARSHA VLASIC and I have long sought the right strategic partner in the branding and sponsorship sector for our prolific roster of talent, and we have now found that in MAUREEN and her team at BRANDMARK. MAUREEN's track record of success in representing brands, artists, and

major music festivals speaks for itself and is very unique. We are thrilled to be able to offer these additional services to our clients, who will be able to utilize brand / commercial relationships to enhance exposure for their tours and other projects, as well as providing them additional financial opportunities.”

MAUREEN VALKER-BARLOW, President of BRANDMARK added, “We are so pleased to join forces

and represent AGI’s incredible roster. DENNIS and his team embody stellar emerging and

legendary acts that will supercharge meaningful conversations across the brand partnership

landscape.”

« see more Net News