RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (UPLIFTING & ENCOURAGING THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH has promoted JOSH POLLOCK to Social Media Director. POLLOCK served for two years on THE RIVER Promotions Team.



CCO TODD AMLIN shared, "Josh is one of those people you just know you need on your team. He’s a 'glue guy'. He does so many things, and yet is as humble and coachable as they come. Social Media has always been an important part of what we do, and I’m excited to see Josh tackle this new challenge in his career!"



POLLOCK replaced OLIVIA YETMAN who now works for KILLER BEE MARKETING.

