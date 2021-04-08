"Toxic Positivity" is a real thing. In this week's "Consultant Tips," Charese Fruge does the research on recognizing signs and surviving the syndrome.

"We all know the type. That person you want to punch in the face because every time something goes wrong, they feed you lines like 'Everything happens for a reason,' or 'Look for the silver lining,' or my favorite, 'It Could Be Worse.'

I am no 'Negative Nancy,' but, NO IT COULDN’T! NOT RIGHT NOW, IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS CRISIS! (whatever it may be). Scientists say ignoring your emotions is unhealthy and could lead to further anxiety and/or a major breakdown. Sometimes a person just needs to have a 'mini-breakdown' for a minute just to feel human. Then they can look for a silver lining. I’m not suggesting you become a whiner, or actually punch 'that over-positive person' in the face. But after doing the research, I found out that 'Toxic Positivity' is a real thing and comes in many forms." Click here to read more.

