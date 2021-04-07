Galante (l) And Young (r) (Young photo: Drew Maynard)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) presented industry honors TODAY (4/7) during CMA's Board of Directors meeting. GALANTE ENTERTAINMENT CEO JOE GALANTE was given the J. WILLIAM DENNY Award in recognition and appreciation of his lifetime of dedication, distinguished service and meritorious contributions to the CMA Board of Directors.

GALANTE has been a member of the CMA Board since 1978 and the CMA Foundation Board of Directors since 2011. He served as CMA Board President in 1983 and CMA Board Chairman in 1986, as well as CMA FOUNDATION Board Chairman in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

"Being part of this organization has been so enriching for me on a personal level in terms of friendships, knowledge and contribution, giving back to the town that gave me so much,” said GALANTE.

Additionally, COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOF) CEO KYLE YOUNG was presented with the IRVING WAUGH Award of Excellence. The award is presented to an individual who is the originator and caretaker of ideas and actions that have dramatically broadened and improved Country music’s influence on a national or international level for the benefit of the industry.

In his 45 years with the CMHOF, YOUNG has simultaneously maintained and furthered the integrity and tradition of one of NASHVILLE's most iconic cultural institutions by directing and overseeing all operations and activities of the organization, including museum, library, research, publications and teaching programs, all museum programming, advertising, marketing and finances. He has served in more key capacities than anyone ever employed by the CMHOF.

“All I can say is that I’m humbled by this,” said YOUNG. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think something like this would happen, so I really appreciate it.”

GIRLILLA MARKETING CEO and CMA FOUNDATION Board Vice Chair JENNIE SMYTHE also presented CMA Foundation Artist Ambassador mementos to Country artists and CMA Board members JIMMIE ALLEN, LINDSDAY ELL and ASHLEY McBRYDE. The artists were each awarded the mementos for their continued support and involvement in the CMA FOUNDATION’s mission to ensure all students have access to quality music education programs.

« see more Net News