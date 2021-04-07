Underwood, left, and Winans (Photo: Cameron Premo, courtesy of Carrie Underwood)

CARRIE UNDERWOOD’s EASTER morning (4/4) virtual concert, “My Savior: Live From THE RYMAN,” raised more than $112,000 for the charity SAVE THE CHILDREN. The CAPITOL NASHVILLE superstar performed selections from her newly-released Gospel album, “My Savior,” joined by guests CECE WINANS, NEEDTOBREATHE’s BEAR RINEHART, and musicians BUDDY GREEN and MAC McANALLY at NASHVILLE’s audience-free RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

The free show was streamed on UNDERWOOD’s FACEBOOK page, and drew nearly 2.5 million viewers from around the world. Millions more viewed performance clips, which were available for 48 hours after the show.

“On a day normally reserved for church congregations and family, FACEBOOK brought CARRIE UNDERWOOD and her ‘My Savior’ album directly into people’s homes worldwide in real time to celebrate EASTER in an unprecedented way, allowing for both celebration and a direct giving campaign to benefit children in need all over the world,” said UMG NASHVILLE Pres. CINDY MABE. “The results were humbling and powerful, and speak to CARRIE’s one-of-a-kind ability to connect, shine and uplift audiences around the world.”

“My Savior” debuted #1 on the BILLBOARD Country and Christian album charts, as well as #4 on the all-genre BILLBOARD 200 chart this week with 72,644 SPS units.

