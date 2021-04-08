RIP Mark Mitchell (WMTR photo)

Condolences to the family and friends of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Oldies WMTR-A/MORRISTOWN, NJ PD/Morning Host MARK "MITCHELL" WURZBURGER, who lost a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He signed on at WMTR in 2001, and had spent the past four leading THE MORNING TEAM and the programming.

The NEW JERSEY native graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY, and began his radio career at the school's storied WSOU.

« see more Net News