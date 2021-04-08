Survey Results April 17th at 2p (ET)

EDISON RESEARCH and NPR have collaborated on a new study that explores listener attitudes about advertising on radio and other media, and reveals 63% of those in the U.S. age 18+ are reached by radio every day, and roughly 24 minutes of every hour they spend with audio is spent with radio -- realities that sometimes are overlooked in the middle of the attention currently given to other audio platforms.

LAMAR JOHNSON, NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA VP of Sponsorship Marketing, and MEGAN LAZOVICK, EDISON RESEARCH VP, will break down the survey and results next THURSDAY, APRIL 15th at 2p (ET) for "Radio: Live On Air and Everywhere."

Those attending the webinar will learn:

• What the six types of radio listeners are and how they engage with radio

• Which type of listener is most open to radio advertising content

• How radio listeners feel about advertising on radio versus other platforms

• Where NPR listeners fit into the six segments of listeners, and their attitudes toward sponsorships

Click here to sign up for the webinar.

