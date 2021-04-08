New Album And Livestream On May 21st

FUELED BY RAMEN/ELEKTRA's GRAMMY Award winning COLUMBUS, OH duo TWENTY ONE PILOTS returned with a new single, "Shy Away" YESTERDAY (4/7) and concurrently announced their new album, Scaled And Icy, (out MAY 21st), plus their first-ever global streaming event, “TWENTY ONE PILOTS - LIVESTREAM EXPERIENCE,” which is scheduled to broadcast worldwide on FRIDAY, MAY 21st at 8p (ET) with a catalog spanning setlist that will also mark the live debut of new material.

Tickets for the groundbreaking global streaming event are on sale now at live.twentyonepilots.com where the band has also launched a special pre-show virtual experience for fans to immerse themselves in as they move toward the official live date and performance. The livestream is produced by lili STUDIOS, and powered by MAESTRO’s livestream platform.

