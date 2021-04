Fayetteville, NC

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WUKS (107.7)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC has flipped from Urban Oldies to an Urban AC (R&B) format

PD KENNY J said, "We're extremely excited to be able to bring an Urban AC format to FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA. The New SMOOTH R&B & OLD SCHOOL 107.7 JAMZ will super-serve listeners looking for a real Urban AC station.”

