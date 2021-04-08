Rich Baum

SUN BROADCAST GROUP has named RICH BAUM to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer, leading partner strategy, revenue growth and overseeing the ad-sales team, it was announced by President WARREN FRIEDLAND.

Commented FRIEDLAND on the appointment, “When looking for our new CRO we wanted to find an industry professional with vast knowledge of network radio, emerging tactics, an impeccable reputation as well as an eye for growth, and BAUM fits all those characteristics. His knowledge will allow us to provide more comprehensive and competitive solutions for both clients and agencies, while maximizing revenue growth across all platforms.”

Added BAUM, “In searching for my next opportunity, I was looking to join a team with a strong infrastructure, a solid foundation, and the available resources to grow aggressively. WARREN and his team at SUN fit that criteria perfectly. I am excited to work with the crew at SUN and GEN MEDIA PARTNERS to continue to help build a best-in-class network audio company.”

