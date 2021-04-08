Chia

ALL ACCESS has learned that EPIC RECORDS has added CHRISTINE CHIAPPETTA to its Promotion Team. CHIAPPETTA was most recently Head Of Radio Promotion at YM&U GROUP/DECKTAR MANAGEMENT and previously spent 12 years as SVP/Alternative & Rock Promotion at ISLAND-DEF JAM.

CHIAPPETTA shared the news on FACEBOOK and said, "Extremely honored to work with such talented people and artists, many of whom I’ve known for years and consider family. Big things coming!!!"

The official press release with all the details soon.

