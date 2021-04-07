Kearns

Longtime WKTY-A/LA CROSSE, WI host and sportscaster MIKE KEARNS died this week, reports crosstown ABC affiliate WXOW-TV.

KEARNS hosted "THE LEAD BALLOON SHOW" weekday mornings and called play-by-play for college and high school football and basketball from 1981 through his 2016 retirement. He followed his father CHARLIE KEARNS, who began hosting mornings at WKTY in 1948, in the job, combining for a father-son total of 68 years, over 1,200 football games, and over 6,000 basketball games on the station. Both CHARLIE and MIKE were inducted into the WISCONSIN BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME in 2009.

