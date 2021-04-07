Wynn

TOM WYNN, the host of mornings at KFGO-A/FARGO, ND for 37 years until his JULY 2017 retirement, has passed away, KFGO is reporting. He was 83.

WYNN joined KFGO in 1979 and, except for a brief exit in 1989, hosted mornings through 2017, first for many years on "THE TOM AND LARRY SHOW" with the late LARRY RISTVEDT (and briefly with DAN MICHAELS during the year RISTVEDT was let go by CLEAR CHANNEL in 2006 and then rehired in 2007 when the station was sold) and then with BONNIE AMISTADI and DOUG LEIER. Before arriving at KFGO, WYNN, who began his career at KBIZ-A/OTTUMWA, IA and KDHL-A/FARIBAULT, MN, was a DJ and PD in the TWIN CITIES from 1957 through 1976, hosting at WLOL-A/WRRD-A, WDGY-A, KRSI-A, and WWTC-A.

