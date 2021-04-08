More Terminated

Two weeks ago (NET NEWS 3/25), ALL ACCESS reported CUMULUS Classic Rock WGRF (97 ROCK)/BUFFALO had fired "THE MORNING BULL" co-host ROB LEDERMAN and suspended his co-hosts, including RICH "THE BULL" GAENZLER, after jokes about female Black celebrities' skin color drove a major advertiser on the show to pull its ads.

Now, three more employees have been fired. PD and BUFFALO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME member JOHN HAGER, along with GAENZLER and CHRIS KLEIN, are out.

CUMULUS MEDIA issued a statement on WEDNESDAY, "Upon further consideration following the racist incident that occurred on THE MORNING BULL SHOW, we decided to terminate the whole morning show in addition to the Program Director."

« see more Net News