Ron Harrell

WAY MEDIA INC. Contemporary Christian WayFM NETWORK's VP/Brand and Content RON HARRELL joined RIC HANSEN on the AMAZING GREATS podcast recently. HARRELL has been responsible for programming some of the most successful Top 40, Adult Contemporary and Country radio stations over the last 30 years.

He opens up about the leap to the CCM format and talks about some of the challenges, how Christian radio is different, and how his faith brought him to this new journey.

Catch the podcast episode here.

