Matt Holiday

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Mainstream WPYO (POWER 95.3)/ORLANDO brings in WBLI/LONG ISLAND's MATT HOLIDAY for MD/afternoon duties.

CMG Top 40/Format Leader and WBLI Dir./Branding and Programming JEREMY RICE commented, "MATT is extremely focused and his hard work and commitment to excellence is the perfect recipe for success!"

CMG VP/Programming STEVE SMITH added, "POWER 95.3 is the perfect example of how CHR needs to evolve for the future to remain relevant. MATT HOLIDAY’s passion and ambition make him the right choice for success in ORLANDO. CONGRATULATIONS, MATT!"

WPYO Dir./Branding and Programming WILL CALDER said, "MATT’s story is the perfect example of how talent, hustle, creativity and a great attitude can take careers to the next level. I’m really excited to start tapping this energy from MATT and working hand-in-hand with him on growing POWER 95.3!"

HOLIDAY commented, "I've had the privilege of getting to experience working in radio from all over the country & now after several years of grinding, it really does prove that hard work, determination & building strong relationships pays off. Major shout outs and appreciation to WILL CALDER, JEREMY RICE, STEVE STEWART, JASON MEDER, STEVE SMITH and everyone along the way who has believed in me."

