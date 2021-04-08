Des Moines Newest CCM Station

The DES MOINES RADIO GROUP, owned by SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC. launched KAZR-HD3 (JOY 102.1 FM)/DES MOINES, IA on MONDAY, APRIL 5th. JOY 102.1 is a Today’s Christian Music affiliate (SALEM RADIO NETWORK) with the Nationally Syndicated KEVIN AND TAYLOR MORNING SHOW, music intensive middays with CARYN CRUISE, afternoons with DOUG GRIFFIN, and evenings featuring KEEP THE FAITH with PENNY.



JOY 102.1 is the tenth radio station in the DES MOINES RADIO GROUP’s cluster which includes Hot AC KSTZ (STAR 102.5), Classic Hits Station, KIOA (93.3), and Adult Contemporary KOEZ (104.1).

