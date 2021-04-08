Pictured (Top, L-R): Schoessel, Pizer, Haggerty. (Bottom): Bajo, Grissom, Baird

NASHVILLE-based business management firm FARRIS, SELF & MOORE (FSM) has promoted five team members, and added BRITNEY SCHOESSEL to the newly developed Operations Manager role. SCHOESSEL was previously with the company from 2017-2019 as Client Manager, and returned to FSM this past JANUARY.

TINA BANJO, TAYLOR BAIRD, GATOR PIZER, HANNAH HAGGERTY and SARAH GRISSOM, all formerly client bookkeepers, have been promoted to Client Manager positions.

“The energy and excitement at FSM is contagious," said Partner STEPHANIE SELF. "We are an energetic group with a touch of spark and inspired form. We are so proud of all of our staff and how they handled crises during the pandemic. We are especially proud of these promotions and are thankful for such a strong team.”

Congratulate SCHOESSEL here, PIZER here, HAGGERTY here, BANJO here, GRISSOM here and BAIRD here.

