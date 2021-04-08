Wayne D

iHEARTMEDIA Country personality "WAYNE D" DANIELSON will launch an iHEARTRADIO original podcast, "It's All Relative," TOMORROW (4/9). WAYNE D is based at WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE, where he does afternoons, and also hosts shows on other iHEART stations, including KWNR (95.5 THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS, WDRM/HUNTSVILLE, WQIK/JACKSONVILLE, WGAR/CLEVELAND and KMAG/FT. SMITH, AR.

He announced the news on TWITTER YESTERDAY (4/7), writing, "Country music is all about family! You know the big stars, but what about their families, life away from the spotlight? 'It’s All Relative' chats with the families of your favorite Country stars."

DANIELSON also hosts "The WAYNE D Show Podcast" for iHEART.

