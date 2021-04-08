Tomorrow Is The Last Day To Apply

TOMORROW (4/9) is the last day to apply for the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2022 Agenda Committee. Industry professionals who want to be considered to serve on the committee must be available to attend agenda meetings in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2nd through FRIDAY, JUNE 4th. Applicants are also expected to attend CRS 2022, to be held FEBRUARY 23rd-25th, 2022. Apply here.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 4/1), KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD's BRENT MICHAELS will serve on the 2021-2022 Agenda Committee as returning Chairman, and KNCI/SACRAMENTO's outgoing PD JOEY TACK will return as Vice-Chair.

