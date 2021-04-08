4th Annual Event

AUDACY News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA raised over $95,000 for the LIBERTY USO (USO OF PENNSYLVANIA AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY) during its 4th annual “TALK RADIO 1210 WPHT USO RADIOTHON” on MARCH 19th. The 6a-6p (ET) radiothon was hosted by WPHT hosts RICH ZEOLI and DOM GIORDANO with guests including actor JUSTIN MELNICK, WWE announcer LILLIAN GARCIA, and PHILLIES radio analyst and former pitcher LARRY "L.A." ANDERSEN.



“We’re proud of another successful year raising funds and awareness for LIBERTY USO,” said SVPMarket Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “These individuals have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and it’s our honor to band together with our listeners to support them and their families.”

