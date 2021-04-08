Live Shows Return

The BREAKAWAY FESTIVAL, the college touring music festival returns with live shows and the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFT). The BREAKAWAY FESTIVAL has partnered with TIXR, a ticketing company, and FANAPLY, an NFT company to deliver NFTs to ticket purchasers.

Tickets and NFTs go on sale TODAY, APRIL 8th, 1p (ET) at BreakawayFestival.com. The NFTs are $1.99 for the first 500 people to buy tickets using credit or debit cards, without the need for cryptocurrency for these three show dates:

AUGUST 27-28, Breakaway MICHIGAN, GRAND RAPIDS, MI

SEPTEMBER 3-4, Breakaway OHIO, COLUMBUS, OH

OCTOBER 1-2, Breakaway CAROLINA, CHARLOTTE, NC



“As one of the co-founders of the first-ever crypto-based music festival (OUR MUSIC FESTIVAL, 2018), we are excited to be on the cutting edge of tech, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and music once again,” said PSG & BREAKAWAY Co-founder ADAM LYNN. “This partnership between TIXR, FANAPLY, and BREAKAWAY will set the standard for NFTs and live events. We’re thrilled to offer BREAKAWAY’s most diehard fans the opportunity to own a piece of history.”

TIXR Co-founder/CEO of ROBERT DAVARI commented, “TIXR is at the forefront of commerce innovation for live events, and offering these BREAKAWAY FESTIVAL NFTs as part of a unique ticket bundle is a great example of what we envision for the future. These special NFTs, issued for some of the first live festival dates in more than a year, are going to be a big hit with fans and we’re excited to be a part of it.”



FANAPLY Co-founder/CEO GRANT DEXTER added, “Bringing limited-edition digital assets to the live music experience is central to FANAPLY’s belief that NFTs are about so much more than just speculation. They not only let fans commemorate a significant experience in their life, but can be used to unlock rewards and serve as a powerful tool for fan engagement. We’re proud to be working with visionaries like BREAKAWAY and TIXR to raise the bar on what this new technology can do.”

For more information visit www.breakawayfestival.com.

