Texas AM, Portland LPFM Change Hands
April 8, 2021 at 9:06 AM (PT)
CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY INC. is selling Spanish Religion KLDS-A (RADIO VOZ AM)/FALFURRIAS, TX to BILL DOERNER's SPORTSRADIOCC LLC for $70,000. The buyer owns Sports KSIX-A-K236CM-K241AT/CORPUS CHRISTI
In other filings with the FCC, OPAL ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE OREGON is transferring low power FM KICN-LP/PORTLAND, OR to VECTOR COMMUNICATIONS for no consideration.
And DUNES 102FM LLC (DUNES RADIO) has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WGTX (102.3 THE DUNES)/TRURO, MA (CAPE COD) to GCJH, INC. for $180,000 plus a $20,000 advertising credit for MEWS RESTAURANT.