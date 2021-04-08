Weitzman

Known for representing numerous high-profile HOLLYWOOD clients HOWARD WEITZMAN died at 81 this week in PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, after a short illness. His clients included every major motion picture studio, talent agencies WILLIAM MORRIS, ICM and CAA, and celebrities JOHN DELOREAN, MICHAEL JACKSON, MARLON BRANDO, MORGAN FREEMAN, MAGIC JOHNSON, O. J. SIMPSON, SUGAR RAY LEONARD, ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER, JUSTIN BIEBER, IVAN REITMAN, OZZY OSBOURNE, SEAN COMBS, RON MEYER, MORGAN FREEMAN, CHUCK LORRE, and more.

A founding partner at KINSELLA WEITZMAN ISER KUMP LLP, WEITZMAN was the lead trial attorney in over 300 civil and criminal jury trials. He has represented over 1,000 individuals and companies on matters ranging from intellectual property and entertainment issues to family law and estate issues. From 1995-1998, Mr. WEITZMAN served as UNIVERSAL STUDIOS VP/Corporate Operations.

Mr. WEITZMAN taught Trial Advocacy at the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA LAW SCHOOL for 12 years. He has lectured at HARVARD, GEORGETOWN LAW CENTER, UCLA, and other law schools. He was named a “Power Lawyer” by THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER and in VARIETY’s “Legal Impact Report.”

He has twice received the JERRY GEISLER MEMORIAL AWARD as the outstanding trial lawyer in LOS ANGELES COUNTY. He has been profiled in numerous publications and was named one of the top fifteen lawyers in the country by THE NATIONAL LAW JOURNAL.

Mr. WEITZMAN is survived by his beloved wife MARGARET WEITZMAN, JED, and ARMEN WEITZMAN.

