NEXSTAR CBS affiliate KOIN-TV/PORTLAND is adding another new podcast to the KOIN PODCAST NETWORK, this one an interview show focusing on local figures. "6 QUESTIONS," hosted by KOIN NEWS AM EXTRA co-host EMILY BURRIS and KOIN PODCAST NETWORK Exec. Prod. IAN COSTELLO, is a weekly long-form interview with current and former PORTLAND residents. It debuts FRIDAY (4/9), the third new podcast to be launched by the station in 2021; all of KOIN's shows share a single RSS feed.

COSTELLO said, “We wanted to focus on brining the people who helped make PORTLAND cool and are who are committed to ‘Keeping it Weird’, to the podcast platform.”

“I get to talk to so many interesting people on a daily basis on KOIN NEWS AM EXTRA, but I always find myself going away from these interviews that are live on TV and that are always tight on time saying I wish we could talk to them more,” said BURRIS. “I wanted to use this awesome platform that we have here in the podcast world to really get to do that.”

