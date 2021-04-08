Grant Aids Outreach

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING has awarded a grant of over $300,000 to NATIVE PUBLIC MEDIA and TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY Jazz KTSU/HOUSTON to produce and coordinate a public outreach campaign for COVID-19 vaccination to air on 51 public radio stations (38 tribal, 15 licensed to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including KTSU) and aimed at Native and Black communities.

“Public media stations, locally operated and highly trusted, are well-positioned to provide critical information to communities hard hit by the pandemic. CPB is pleased to support the efforts of these 51 public radio stations to aggressively engage their Black and Native American communities with COVID-19 information,” said CPB Pres./CEO PAT HARRISON. “By providing accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the continuing need to wear masks and maintain social distance, these stations will reduce the spread of disinformation and advance the public health of the communities they serve.”

NATIVE PUBLIC MEDIA Pres./CEO LORIS TAYLOR said, "The pandemic hit Native communities hard, and these communities depend on Native stations for news and health information and as a local forum for discussion about critical issues. As in any community, a solid network of partnerships is critical to address Native American and Alaska Native emergency needs. We are grateful to CPB for funding these information campaigns, which address resilience gaps during this time of national emergency."

“HBCU public radio stations serve as a vital connection to African American communities,” said KTSU GM ERNEST WALKER. “KTSU is pleased to lead this effort among other HBCU stations to provide life-saving information to fight the pandemic on our campuses and in our larger communities.”

