Taylor Swift (Photo: JStone / Shutterstock.com)

REPUBLIC RECORDS' TAYLOR SWIFT will release the re-recorded version of her 2008 album, "Fearless," at MIDNIGHT (ET) TONIGHT (4/9). The album, titled "Fearless (TAYLOR's Version)," will include six "from the vault" tracks that didn't make the original 2008 cut, as well as a remix of album hit "Love Story," bringing the album to a total of 27 songs.

Ahead of the release, SWIFT has already released "Love Story (TAYLOR's Version)," and "from the vault' tracks "You All Over Me (feat. MAREN MORRIS)" and "Mr. Perfectly Fine." She is currently sharing a snippet of "Breathe (TAYLOR's Version)" exclusively on TUMBLR for fans. The track features Pop artist COLBIE CAILLAT, who was featured on the original recording as well. CAILLAT departed her now disbanded Country group GONE WEST last AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/13/2020). Listen to the preview here.

SWIFT has previously announced that she planned to re-record all six of her albums that were created under her previous label, BIG MACHINE RECORDS, after she claims to have not been offered the chance to buy the masters back before switching labels in 2018. SCOOTER BRAUN's ITHACA HOLDINGS bought BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP in 2019 (NET NEWS 7/1/19), and SWIFT's masters were sold again last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/17/20). Most recently, SOUTH KOREA's HYBE purchased ITHACA HOLDINGS, including SB PROJECTS and BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (NET NEWS 4/2).

